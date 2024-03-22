Man wanted over serious assault in Lancashire could be in Doncaster, say police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Lancashire are searching for Alex McKenzie in connection with the serious assault in Lancaster in January.

Officers were called after the victim, a man in his 30s, was attacked on Denny Avenue on January 2 and left with serious injuries.

A spokesman said: “While we appreciate the incident was some time ago, we have been making efforts to find McKenzie and are now asking for your help.”

He is 22, white, 6ft tall and of slim build.

He has links to Lancaster, Blackpool and Doncaster.

McKenzie should not be approached, a spokesman said.

Anyone who has information on where he may be should call 101 quoting log 0844 of January 2 or you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report information anonymously.