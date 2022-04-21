Man wanted on recall to prison could be in South Yorkshire, police say

South Yorkshire Police are working alongside Merseyside Police to help trace Peter John Cameron.

The 43 year-old from Walton has breached his license conditions following his release after serving a sentence for assault offence.

However, Cameron is known to use the following aliases Peter Bellenger and Danny Ellams, so members of the public may know him under those names.

Police are hunting Peter Cameron.

He is described as 6ft 4in, slim build, short grey hair, brown eyes, and has a London accent. He also has a scar on his right elbow.

Cameron has links to Toxteth and Walton areas, as well as Kensington and Chelsea in London and Yorkshire.