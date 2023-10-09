News you can trust since 1925
Man wanted in connection with serious assault could be in Doncaster, say police

A man wanted by police in connection with a serious assault could be in Doncaster, police have said, as a hunt is launched to track him down.
By Darren Burke
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 09:45 BST
27-year-old Corey McAvennie is being hunted by Humberside Police in connection with a serious assault in Scunthorpe and it is believed he may have crossed over the border into the South Yorkshire area.

A forced spokesman said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing, and we are doing everything we can to find him. Corey is also believed to have connections to the South Yorkshire area.”

The spokesman added: “We would ask that the public do not approach Corey, but if you see him, or know where he is, please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number 23*122077.”Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report information in confidence to independent charity by calling Crimestoppers at their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.