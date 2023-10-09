Man wanted in connection with serious assault could be in Doncaster, say police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

27-year-old Corey McAvennie is being hunted by Humberside Police in connection with a serious assault in Scunthorpe and it is believed he may have crossed over the border into the South Yorkshire area.

A forced spokesman said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing, and we are doing everything we can to find him. Corey is also believed to have connections to the South Yorkshire area.”

