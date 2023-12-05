News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Man to face trial after pleading not guilty to serious assault at Doncaster beauty spot

A man will go on trial after pleading not guilty to a serious assault near a Doncaster beauty spot last month.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Dec 2023, 14:25 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 14:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

50-year old Richard Fox of Askern Road, pleaded not guilty to both wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this week.

Police were called in the early hours of November 4 following an altercation outside The Red Lion pub near Askern Lake.

The trial will take place on June 10.