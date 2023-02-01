News you can trust since 1925
Man 'threatened with knife' outside Doncaster supermarket in attempt to tackle bike thief

A man was reportedly threatened with a ‘big old knife’ outside a Doncaster supermarket as he tried to tackle a bike thief.

By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 12:16pm

According to social media, the incident is understood to have happened outside the Morrisons store in Church Street, Armthorpe, last night.

A post said: “BIke just been tryed (sic) to be stolen outside Morrisons about 5.15pm.

"Lad threatened me with a big old knife. Not my bike.”

A man was reportedly threatened with a knife outside a Doncaster supermarket.
South Yorkshire Police said they had no details of the incident.