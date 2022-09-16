Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision on Doncaster road
Last night we reported an incident on Balby Road in Doncaster when a man was hit by a vehicle.
South Yorkshire Police have now said that: “Emergency services were called at around 7.40pm yesterday evening (Thursday, September 15) following reports of a collision on Balby Way in, Doncaster.
Read More
Read MoreDoncaster road closed and air ambulance called in after man is run over on Balby...
“It is reported that a pedestrian and a car were involved in the collision, near to the junction with Carr View Road.
Most Popular
“The pedestrian was taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries.”