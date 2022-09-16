News you can trust since 1925
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision on Doncaster road

Last night we reported an incident on Balby Road in Doncaster when a man was hit by a vehicle.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 16th September 2022, 11:05 am

South Yorkshire Police have now said that: “Emergency services were called at around 7.40pm yesterday evening (Thursday, September 15) following reports of a collision on Balby Way in, Doncaster.

“It is reported that a pedestrian and a car were involved in the collision, near to the junction with Carr View Road.

“The pedestrian was taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries.”

