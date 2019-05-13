A man was taken to hospital after an attack in a Doncaster bar over the weekend.

He suffered a deep cut to the back of his head during the incident inside Manana Manana on Bradford Row, Lazarus Court, Doncaster, just after 11pm on Saturday, May 11.

A man was attacked at Manana Manana in Doncaster last weekend

READ MORE: Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary to be sentenced over Hillsborough disaster

The 27-year-old was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary but has since been released.

APPEAL: Man hunted by police after woman is hit with glass in Chesterfield nightclub

South Yorkshire Police said the bar was ‘cleared’ while officers carried out initial enquiries.

COURT: Man charged in connection with armed robbery at Sheffield Costco is remanded into custody

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,007 of May 11.