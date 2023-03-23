News you can trust since 1925
Man sustained a fractured cheekbone and needed stitches to his head after assault outside corner shop

Officers are asking for the public's help after a victim was assaulted outside of a corner shop.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:53 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 13:53 GMT

Police were called to Droversdale Road, Bircotes, shortly before 1.30pm on Saturday (18 March), following reports someone had been knocked unconscious.

The victim was left needing stitches to his head and also sustained a fractured cheek.

Investigating officers are now appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the assault take place to get in touch.

Can you help?
Can you help?
Can you help?
PC Jon Evans, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault that resulted in a man suffering head injuries and needing to go to hospital.

“We’re continuing to carry out CCTV inquiries and are speaking to residents and members of the public in the area but we need the public's help.

“This took place when there was likely to have been a lot of people in the area so we really need you to come forward and speak to us if you witnessed anything.

“Thankfully the injuries were not more serious, but we are doing everything we can to get to the bottom of what happened and find those responsible.

“We need anyone with any information or who may have been in the area at the time on Saturday to come forward and speak to us – your information could be a huge help in our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 396 of 18 March 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.