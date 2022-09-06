Man suffers serious burns after boiling water attack in South Yorkshire home

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses following the serious assault in Maltby which saw the assailant climb through a window before hurling scalding water at the victim as he slept.

South Yorkshire Police has appealed for anyone whose CCTV cameras may have captured the man on camera have been asked to get in touch.

At around 2.40am on Friday 2 September, it is reported that an unknown suspect climbed into the window of a property on Gaitskell Close, while the occupants were asleep.

Police are appealing for information about the shocking attack.

One of the occupants, a man, was awoken by the suspect pouring boiling water onto him before the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious burn injuries, but has since been released.

Officers now want to hear from anyone living in the local area with Ring doorbells or CCTV cameras, who may have footage that could help the ongoing investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information/footage is asked to contact police via live chat, the online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 96 of 2 September 2022. You can email footage to [email protected], quoting the incident number in the email subject line.

Live chat and the online portal can be accessed here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/