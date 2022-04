Officers witnessed a male pushing another motorcycle into the garage but, when challenged, he stated he did not know anything about the suspected stolen vehicle.

PCSO David Twigg said: “On checking the motorcycle, it was apparent the vehicle identification number had been scratched off.

"Subsequently, the said vehicle was recovered and further enquiries will be ongoing to determine if this bike has been stolen.”

Officers seized a suspected stolen vehicle today