Man sought after carrying out a lewd act in the bushes of a Doncaster park

Police in Doncaster have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify in connection with a report of outraging public decency.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 17:19 BST

At around 6.30pm on Monday 29 May, it is reported that a woman in her 20s was walking through Hexthorpe Park off Urban Road, when she saw a man in the bushes committing a lewd act.

The man is then understood to have approached the woman and made a threatening remark before leaving the scene on a bicycle.

The woman was not injured but was left distressed by the incident. She has worked with our officers to produce this e-fit image of a suspect we would like to identify.

Do you recognise the man in this E-fit?Do you recognise the man in this E-fit?
He is described as white, with short dark hair, of skinny build, clean shaven and between 18 and 20-years-old. He is believed to have been wearing a dark tracksuit.

Do you recognise this person?

Please contact police by calling 101 quoting incident number 784 of 29 May 2023.