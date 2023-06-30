Man sought after carrying out a lewd act in the bushes of a Doncaster park

At around 6.30pm on Monday 29 May, it is reported that a woman in her 20s was walking through Hexthorpe Park off Urban Road, when she saw a man in the bushes committing a lewd act.

The man is then understood to have approached the woman and made a threatening remark before leaving the scene on a bicycle.

The woman was not injured but was left distressed by the incident. She has worked with our officers to produce this e-fit image of a suspect we would like to identify.

Do you recognise the man in this E-fit?

He is described as white, with short dark hair, of skinny build, clean shaven and between 18 and 20-years-old. He is believed to have been wearing a dark tracksuit.

Do you recognise this person?