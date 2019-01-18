Man seriously injured after crashing car into ditch in Doncaster

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing his car into a ditch in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to Tiltshill Lane, Bentley, at around 1pm on Friday after a black Vauxhall Grandland X crashed into a ditch.

Tiltshill Lane, Bentley. Picture: Google.

Police said the man had been taken to hospital and while the nature of his exact injuries were not yet known, they were throught to be ‘serious’.

READ MORE: Devastated friends and family unite in grief after Tom Bell shot dead in Doncaster

The air ambulance also attended the incident.

Shaftholme Lane is closed between Marsh Lane and Tiltshill Lane.