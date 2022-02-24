Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Doncaster street assault

Police were called at 8.50am this morning following reports of a serious assault on Grange Road, Rossington.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On arrival officers discovered a man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called after a man suffered serious injuries in an assault in Rossington this morning.

Residents reported heavy police activity as well as ambulances in the area with a number of cordons in place along Grange Road.

Eyewitnesses said activity was focused on the area near to the old water tower at the junction with Queen Mary’s Road.

Bus operator First said that Central Drive in Rossington was also closed.

A spokesman described the incident in Central Drive as a road accident and that services were being diverted as a result of the ongoing emergency situation.

A spokesman said on Twitter: “Due to an RTA on Central Drive, Rossington the road has been closed.

“Service 205 diverted via: King George’s Road, Radburn Road, Gattison Lane, Clay Flat Lane and Strip Road in both directions.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

It is not clear if the two incidents were connected or are being dealt with as two separate investigations and we have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.

It is the latest in a long line of violent incidents in Doncaster in the last year, with numerous shootings, stabbings and other violent incidents dealt with by officers.