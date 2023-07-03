News you can trust since 1925
Man rescued from Doncaster flat after fire in the early hours

A man had to be rescued from a Doncaster flat after fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 13:25 BST

Three fire crews from Doncaster and Askern stations were called out to the blaze at 12.05am on George Street, Carcroft. The fire was accidental and involved cooking. A man was rescued by firefighters from the flat. The crews left the scene at 12.40am.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 12.15am on Lockwood Road, Goldthorpe. Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident. They left at 1.35am.

Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate vehicle fire at 3.05am on Bilham Lane, Bilham. The crew came away at 4.15am.

Firefighters rescued a man from a flat fire over the weekendFirefighters rescued a man from a flat fire over the weekend
On Sunday Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate vehicle on Cedar Grove, Stainforth at 6.35am. The crew left the scene at 7am.

Last night a van was deliberately set on fire at 11,45pm on Shaftholme Road, Arksey. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 12.40am.