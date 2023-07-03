Three fire crews from Doncaster and Askern stations were called out to the blaze at 12.05am on George Street, Carcroft. The fire was accidental and involved cooking. A man was rescued by firefighters from the flat. The crews left the scene at 12.40am.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 12.15am on Lockwood Road, Goldthorpe. Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident. They left at 1.35am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate vehicle fire at 3.05am on Bilham Lane, Bilham. The crew came away at 4.15am.

Firefighters rescued a man from a flat fire over the weekend

On Sunday Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate vehicle on Cedar Grove, Stainforth at 6.35am. The crew left the scene at 7am.