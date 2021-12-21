Man reported shot in Doncaster village
Police were called at 9.50pm last night (Monday, 20 December) after it was reported a man had been shot at a property on Woodlea Grove, Armthorpe.
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 1:00 pm
The 46-year-old man suffered injuries consistent with a firearms discharge, his injuries are not thought to be life threatening. A woman from the property also suffered minor injuries.
An investigation has been launched to find those involved and officers remain on scene conducting enquiries.
If anyone has information call 101 quoting incident number 816 of the 20 December.