Man jailed for raping a seven-year-old girl as she slept
Leslie Winfindale, aged 57, has continued his life with no remorse for his actions over the past three decades, while his victim has spent her life traumatised.
Throughout his arrest, interview, and trial, Winfindale of Vale Road, Thrybergh, showed no willingness to acknowledge his wrongdoing of raping a seven-year-old girl while she slept.
Winfindale’s victim, who is granted lifelong anonymity, bravely came forward to speak to officers in 2022 after the trauma and pain of knowing her rapist evaded justice became too much for her.
Winifindale was arrested and subsequently charged with rape of a female under 16 in 2023.
Still taking no responsibility for his actions, Winfindale made his victim endure a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, where she had to relive her attacker’s horrendous crimes.
Winfindale was found guilty following four hours and 13 minutes of deliberation by the jury.
Detective Constable Jack Mitchell said: “Throughout this trial Winfindale has shown no remorse or willingness to acknowledge his wrongdoing, effectively making the victim relive the horrendous crime of which he is now convicted.
“This crime occurred in the 1980s and for nearly 40 years he managed to escape justice. I am proud to state this is no longer the case and I welcome the 10-year sentence handed down to him.
“I would like to echo the comments made by the presiding judge regarding the victim. She has shown tremendous courage and fortitude throughout this process and remained strong to the very end. I am thankful to her family and friends who have shown unwavering support when it was needed most.
“On speaking to the victim, she has stated that she hopes this conviction for a historic crime may provide motivation for others who have suffered and may continue to suffer with this burden to come forward. We are committed to pursuing those who commit crimes against society’s most vulnerable.”
Winfindale was sentenced to nine years in prison and extended licence for one year. He will be placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.