Man jailed for historic sex offence against Doncaster woman 40 years ago

63-year-old Raymond Bartlett, of Blacon, near Chester, was found guilty at Chester Crown Court over the offence of buggery against a 15-year-old girl in 1982 when he was aged 23.

The victim, who cannot be named, moved to Doncaster to escape Bartlett, who has been jailed for eight years for the historic sex assault

Bartlett has also been ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register.