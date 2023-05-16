News you can trust since 1925
Man jailed for historic sex offence against Doncaster woman 40 years ago

A man has been jailed for a historic sex offence against a Doncaster girl 40 years ago.

By Darren Burke
Published 16th May 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 15:11 BST

63-year-old Raymond Bartlett, of Blacon, near Chester, was found guilty at Chester Crown Court over the offence of buggery against a 15-year-old girl in 1982 when he was aged 23.

The victim, who cannot be named, moved to Doncaster to escape Bartlett, who has been jailed for eight years for the historic sex assault

Bartlett has also been ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register.

Raymond Bartlett has been sentenced for a historic sex offence against a 15-year-old girl.