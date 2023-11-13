Man is arrested by police after online child sex sting in Doncaster
A man has been arrested by police following an online child sex sting in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a 32-year-old man from the Doncaster area was arrested on suspicion of causing or inciting a female child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.
It follows an online operation on November 3 when members of a child protection group confronted a man in Stainforth.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “He has been released on bail pending further investigation.”