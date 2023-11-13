News you can trust since 1925
Man is arrested by police after online child sex sting in Doncaster

A man has been arrested by police following an online child sex sting in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Nov 2023, 12:19 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 12:19 GMT
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a 32-year-old man from the Doncaster area was arrested on suspicion of causing or inciting a female child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.

It follows an online operation on November 3 when members of a child protection group confronted a man in Stainforth.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “He has been released on bail pending further investigation.”