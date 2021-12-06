Man injured in five vehicle smash following police chase in Doncaster
A van collided with a car causing a collision with a total of five vehicles following a police chase in Intake last night (Sunday December 5).
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said at around 10.20pm yesterday (Sunday 5 December), a police vehicle engaged in a pursuit with a white Citroen van after it failed to stop in the Intake area of Doncaster.
A short time later the van collided with a Golf at the junction of Lakeen Road and Sandringham Road.
As a result, the Golf was then in collision with two other vehicles and the Citroen van left the road where it collided with street furniture before coming to rest with a fifth vehicle.
The van driver was taken to hospital with head injuries and the driver of the Golf suffered minor injuries.
No one else was injured during the incident.
Police said there had been no arrests yet this morning following the incident.