Man injured in five  vehicle smash following police chase in Doncaster

Police at the scene of the crash on Sandringham Road Intake.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said at around 10.20pm yesterday (Sunday 5 December), a police vehicle engaged in a pursuit with a white Citroen van after it failed to stop in the Intake area of Doncaster.

A short time later the van collided with a Golf at the junction of Lakeen Road and Sandringham Road.

As a result, the Golf was then in collision with two other vehicles and the Citroen van left the road where it collided with street furniture before coming to rest with a fifth vehicle.

The van driver was taken to hospital with head injuries and the driver of the Golf suffered minor injuries.

No one else was injured during the incident.