Man injured in Doncaster town centre stabbing
A man was taken to hospital and two women were arrested following a stabbing in Doncaster.
By Sam Cooper
Sunday, 14 July, 2019, 14:52
Police were called to an address on Lawn Avenue, Doncaster, at around 9.20am on Saturday, July 13 following reports a stabbing.
A 44-year-old man sustained wounds to his stomach and back and was taken to Northern General Hospital.
Two women – aged 37 and 45 – were arrested at the scene but police said they have been released and ‘eliminated from the investigation’.
The man has also been discharged from hospital and police said enquiries were ongoing.