Shocking pictures show the moment terrified customers saw a car crash through a wall and end up inside a South Yorkshire McDonalds restaurant.

Emergency services were called to the venue on Thorne Road, Doncaster, at 4pm, after the white Vauxhall had smashing into the busy restaurant. Video shows them all on the scene dealing with the dramatic incident.

A man aged 37 was injured in the incident, say emergency workers, and emergency services say his injuries are thought to be life threatening.

Footage on the internet has shown a man being handcuffed at the scene.

The scene in McDonalds, Thorne Road, Doncaster. Submitted picture | Submitted

Firefighters, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were all reported to be on the scene by eyewitnesses.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement this afternoon: “We were called around 4pm today (Saturday 22 June) to reports of a road traffic collision at McDonalds on Thorne Road, Doncaster

“It is reported that a white Vauxhall Astra collided into the side of the restaurant building.

“Officer have attended, supported by officers from British Transport Police, and the fire and ambulance service.

“McDonalds has been evacuated as a safety precaution.

Emergency services outside the McDonalds on Thorne Road, Doncaster. | Submitted

“A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

“A 37-year-old man has been taken to hospital where his injuries are thought to be life-threatening.”

Police said they are asking people to avoid the area which emergency services conduct their work.

McDonald’s have now also issue a statement following the incident.

The company said: “We are aware of an incident that occurred at our Thorne Road, Doncaster restaurant.

“We are supporting the police with their ongoing enquiries and we will be offering support to our people who were working in the restaurant at the time.””