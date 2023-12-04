Man indecently exposed himself in Doncaster park in early hours of morning
and live on Freeview channel 276
On 20 August at 1.40am, it is reported that a man indecently exposed himself in Westfield Park in the Balby area of Doncaster.
The suspect is described as a white man with medium brown hair with a fringe and a goatee beard and moustache.
The man is believed to have been wearing a grey hoodie. Since this incident was reported to police, officers have carried out a number of enquiries including extensive CCTV searches and regular area searches.
They have also worked with the victim to produce this e-fit image and are now asking for the public’s help to identify this man.
You can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or on 101.
Please quote 120 of 20 August when you get in touch.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org