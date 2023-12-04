Man indecently exposed himself in Doncaster park in early hours of morning

Officers investigating a reported indecent exposure offence in Doncaster have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On 20 August at 1.40am, it is reported that a man indecently exposed himself in Westfield Park in the Balby area of Doncaster.

The suspect is described as a white man with medium brown hair with a fringe and a goatee beard and moustache.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man is believed to have been wearing a grey hoodie. Since this incident was reported to police, officers have carried out a number of enquiries including extensive CCTV searches and regular area searches.

The e-fit of the man police would like to speak to.

They have also worked with the victim to produce this e-fit image and are now asking for the public’s help to identify this man.

You can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or on 101.

Please quote 120 of 20 August when you get in touch.