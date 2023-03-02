Man in hospital with serious injuries following assault and then collision with BMW in Doncaster

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Mexborough on Tuesday night which has left a 34-year-old man seriously ill in hospital.

Just before 8pm, officers were called to a report of a collision on Wath Road in Mexborough between a pedestrian and a blue BMW.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that the man had been assaulted prior to the collision.

"Emergency services attended the scene and the pedestrian, a 34-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who was driving in the area at the time is asked to get in touch. We are particularly keen to hear from those with dash-cam footage.”

You can pass information to police via online live chat, the South Yorkshire Police online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 961 of 28 February when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/PEMnE and dash-cam footage can be emailed to [email protected]

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.