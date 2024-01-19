Man in hospital after attempted murder with a knife in early hours in Doncaster

Police were called to reports of a person with a knife at around 7am this morning (Friday 19 January), on St Helen's Road in the Bellevue area of Doncaster.

A man was found at the scene with serious injuries.

A 49-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. It is not believed his injuries are life threatening or life changing.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

A small cordon on St Helen's Road remains in place while officers conduct their work.