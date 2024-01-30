Man in court on string of offences including assault and controlling behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nathan Rutter, who lives in the Wakefield area, has been charged with assault, criminal damage and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, South Yorkshire Police announced in a brief statement.

Since appearing before Doncaster Magistrates Court last Thursday (27 January), Rutter has been released on bail to next appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 24 May this year.