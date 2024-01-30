Man in court on string of offences including assault and controlling behaviour
A 38-year-old man has appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court after being arrested by officers and later charged with multiple offences, including assault.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nathan Rutter, who lives in the Wakefield area, has been charged with assault, criminal damage and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, South Yorkshire Police announced in a brief statement.
Since appearing before Doncaster Magistrates Court last Thursday (27 January), Rutter has been released on bail to next appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 24 May this year.