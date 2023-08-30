Man in court on robbery charges after raid at Doncaster convenience store
A man has been remanded in custody on robbery charges after a raid at a Doncaster convenience store.
By Darren Burke
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 09:18 BST
23-year-old Thomas Redmile, of The Crescent, Dunscroft, has been charged with robbery following an alleged raid at the convenience store in Station Road, Dunscroft, on Wednesday 23 August, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said in a brief statement.
Redmile appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 26 August. He has since been remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 21 September.