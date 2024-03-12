Man in court charged with the rape and attempted rape of a 15-year-old girl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Richardson, aged 61, of Maltby, is charged with 15 offences in total, including trafficking for sexual exploitation, engaging in sexual activity with a child and sexual assault.

Today, Tuesday 12 March, he appeared before Sheffield Magistrates where he was granted conditional bail until his next court appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on 9 April.

Operation Stovewood, which began in 2014, is investigating non-familial child sexual exploitation in Rotherham which took place between 1997 to 2013.