Man in court after attempted murder with a gun in Doncaster

A man has appeared in court today (Thursday 23 February) charged with attempted murder after a reported shooting in Conisbrough, Doncaster on Sunday 8 January.

By Stephanie Bateman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 5:35pm

James Archer, aged 35, faces charges of attempted murder, possession with intent to supply drugs and offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act. He was charged yesterday (Wednesday 22 February).

This comes after officers were called to reports that an 34-year-old man had been shot in Gardens Lane, Conisbrough at around 10.55pm. He suffered life changing injuries.

Archer, of Daylands Avenue, was initially arrested on Thursday 12 January and initially charged with the drug offences on 13 January 2023. He will next appear before court on 23 March 2023.

The incident happened on January 8