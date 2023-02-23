James Archer, aged 35, faces charges of attempted murder, possession with intent to supply drugs and offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act. He was charged yesterday (Wednesday 22 February).

This comes after officers were called to reports that an 34-year-old man had been shot in Gardens Lane, Conisbrough at around 10.55pm. He suffered life changing injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archer, of Daylands Avenue, was initially arrested on Thursday 12 January and initially charged with the drug offences on 13 January 2023. He will next appear before court on 23 March 2023.