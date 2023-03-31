News you can trust since 1925
Man in court after a woman was harassed and threatened with violence

A suspect has appeared in court after a woman was harassed and threatened with violence.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:23 BST

Detectives investigated a number of incidents reported by the victim in Harworth between 14 and 20 March 2023.

The harassment included incidents at the woman’s home and a number of messages making threats.

Brett May, aged 32, of no fixed abode, has been charged with stalking involving fear of violence and intimidating a witness.

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (29 March) and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on 26 April 2023.

Detective Sergeant Jackie Price, of the Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working closely with the woman and her family to provide support and conduct a thorough investigation into these traumatic incidents.

“The force takes all reports of this nature extremely seriously and I am pleased we have now placed this suspect before the courts.”