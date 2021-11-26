Man in 60s assaulted and wallet stolen in Doncaster street robbery
A man in his 60s was assaulted and had his wallet stolen in a Doncaster street robbery.
Friday, 26th November 2021, 5:07 am
Police were called at around 9pm on 24 November to reports of the robbery in Intake.
It is reported that the victim, a man in his 60s, was walking in Abercorn Road when a man approached him, assaulted him and stole his wallet.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.