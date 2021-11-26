Police were called to Abercorn Road in Intake.

Police were called at around 9pm on 24 November to reports of the robbery in Intake.

It is reported that the victim, a man in his 60s, was walking in Abercorn Road when a man approached him, assaulted him and stole his wallet.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.