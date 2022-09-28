News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man identified after act of public indecency in Doncaster

Officers in Doncaster have thanked members of the public after they identified a man they believe could help their investigation into a reported act of public indecency committed at the interchange earlier this year.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 11:48 am

In a Tweet South Yorkshire Police @syptweet said: “Thank you to everyone who came forward following yesterday’s appeal to identify a man in connection with a reported act of public indecency at #Doncaster interchange on 10 May.

“The man in our appeal has now been identified. Thanks again for your help.”

Read More

Read More
More than a dozen Doncaster Rovers fans banned from matches
Officers in Doncaster have released this CCTV image of a man they believe could help their investigation into a reported act of public indecency

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.