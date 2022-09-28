Man identified after act of public indecency in Doncaster
Officers in Doncaster have thanked members of the public after they identified a man they believe could help their investigation into a reported act of public indecency committed at the interchange earlier this year.
In a Tweet South Yorkshire Police @syptweet said: “Thank you to everyone who came forward following yesterday’s appeal to identify a man in connection with a reported act of public indecency at #Doncaster interchange on 10 May.
“The man in our appeal has now been identified. Thanks again for your help.”
Most Popular
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.