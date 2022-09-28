In a Tweet South Yorkshire Police @syptweet said: “Thank you to everyone who came forward following yesterday’s appeal to identify a man in connection with a reported act of public indecency at #Doncaster interchange on 10 May.

“The man in our appeal has now been identified. Thanks again for your help.”

Officers in Doncaster have released this CCTV image of a man they believe could help their investigation into a reported act of public indecency

