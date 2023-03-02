Man held on domestic violence charges after woman's attempted strangling in Doncaster

Police were alerted after a woman attended Doncaster Royal Infirmary with ‘significant facial injuies at the weekend.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “A man has been remanded to prison after being charged with domestic violence offences.

“Staff from DRI reported concerns to us, after a female attended for treatment for significant facial injuries on Sunday afternoon.

"On arrival she reported that she had been assaulted earlier that day, along with disclosing a history of domestic assaults.

“The 25-year-old man was arrested soon afterwards and interviewed by officers from our Domestic Abuse unit.

"Following consultation with CPS, seveb charges including assault, strangulation and controlling behaviour were authorised.

"The man appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court on 28 February and was remanded to prison to appear at Crown Court on 28 March.