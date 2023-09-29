News you can trust since 1925
Man held for racially aggravated assault in fresh Doncaster crime clampdown

A man was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault and people were also held on traffic offences in a fresh Doncaster crime clampdown.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 09:43 BST
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team were out in Thorne for a day of action tackling crime and antisocial behaviour.

The team were joined by partners from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, St Leger Homes and Doncaster Council at three pop-up police stations at the Market Place, the Vermuyden Centre and Thorne Retail Park.

One man was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault in Thorne town centre. He has since been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Police held a day of action in Thorne.Police held a day of action in Thorne.
Speeding operations carried out at Kirton Lane and Coulman Street saw over 200 vehicles checked, with 12 drivers advised about their speed.

Five traffic offence reports were issued – for offences including using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt. One driver was reported on summons and his vehicle seized for having no insurance.

Officers also paid a visit to Green Top Primary, talking to around 200 children about the role of a police officer – including some role play on catching a burglar.

The youngsters also got to check out the police drone and learn how officers use it in their jobs.

After that, it was time to head out on parking patrols around the school grounds, and nearby King Edward Primary and Trinity Academy.

As part of crime prevention activity, the team engaged with local business owners and signing them up for the new Shop Watch scheme.

Doncaster East NPT Inspector, Alison Carr, said: “Our team was out in Thorne focussing on the issues that local people have told us matter to them.

“As well as enforcement activity, we spent time working with local school children and offering crime prevention advise to shop owners and other members of the community.

“Days of action like yesterday are important as they allow us to focus on the concerns raised by our local communities.”

Anyone wanting to report crime can contact police on 101, 999 in an emergency or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.