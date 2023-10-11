Man held after half a million pounds worth of cannabis found in Doncaster house
Officers raided a property in Auckland Road, Wheatley where more than 550 cannabis plants were discovered in several rooms.
It is estimated that each plant is worth approximately £1,000, with the total thought to be around £555,000.
The plants have been destroyed following the October 3 raid.
SYP Inspector Lisa Bird said: "We know that cannabis farms generate essential income that drives the activities of organised crime groups.
"It is in no way a 'harmless' drug and we remain committed to wiping it off our streets as we know just how much misery it causes."
Hai Nguyen, 38, of Auckland Road has been charged with production or being concerned in the production of a controlled Class B drug.
He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 4 October and was remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 2 November.