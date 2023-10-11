News you can trust since 1925
Man held after half a million pounds worth of cannabis found in Doncaster house

Over half a million pounds worth of drugs has been destroyed and a man held after officers found a huge cannabis factory in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Oct 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 13:52 BST
Officers raided a property in Auckland Road, Wheatley where more than 550 cannabis plants were discovered in several rooms.

It is estimated that each plant is worth approximately £1,000, with the total thought to be around £555,000.

The plants have been destroyed following the October 3 raid.

Police have seized and destroyed more than half a million pounds worth of cannabis in Doncaster.
SYP Inspector Lisa Bird said: "We know that cannabis farms generate essential income that drives the activities of organised crime groups.

"It is in no way a 'harmless' drug and we remain committed to wiping it off our streets as we know just how much misery it causes."

Hai Nguyen, 38, of Auckland Road has been charged with production or being concerned in the production of a controlled Class B drug.

He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 4 October and was remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 2 November.