Man hands himself in after police call to speak to him in connection with Doncaster rape allegation

A man has handed himself in after police sent out a call to speak to him in connection with a Doncaster rape allegation.

Police last night asked for the public’s help to identify a man who detectives wanted to speak to in connection to a reported rape in Doncaster city centre.

In the early hours on Sunday 26 November, it is reported that a woman was raped on Princes Street. The victim, who is aged in her 20s, is being supported by officers.

Enquiries are ongoing and a man, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of rape. He has since been released on police bail.

The man has handed himself in.

Detectives then asked to speak to a second man, seen on CCTV, who they believed may be able to assist enquiries.