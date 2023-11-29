Man hands himself in after police call to speak to him in connection with Doncaster rape allegation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police last night asked for the public’s help to identify a man who detectives wanted to speak to in connection to a reported rape in Doncaster city centre.
In the early hours on Sunday 26 November, it is reported that a woman was raped on Princes Street. The victim, who is aged in her 20s, is being supported by officers.
Enquiries are ongoing and a man, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of rape. He has since been released on police bail.
Detectives then asked to speak to a second man, seen on CCTV, who they believed may be able to assist enquiries.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman told the Free Press this morning that this second man is “no longer needed as a suspect has since handed himself in”.