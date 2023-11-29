News you can trust since 1925
Man hands himself in after police call to speak to him in connection with Doncaster rape allegation

A man has handed himself in after police sent out a call to speak to him in connection with a Doncaster rape allegation.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Nov 2023, 11:17 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 11:17 GMT
Police last night asked for the public’s help to identify a man who detectives wanted to speak to in connection to a reported rape in Doncaster city centre.

In the early hours on Sunday 26 November, it is reported that a woman was raped on Princes Street. The victim, who is aged in her 20s, is being supported by officers.

Enquiries are ongoing and a man, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of rape. He has since been released on police bail.

The man has handed himself in.

Detectives then asked to speak to a second man, seen on CCTV, who they believed may be able to assist enquiries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman told the Free Press this morning that this second man is “no longer needed as a suspect has since handed himself in”.