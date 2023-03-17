News you can trust since 1925
Man found with a knuckle duster due to appear in court

This week has been a busy week for police officers in Edlington.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:48 GMT- 1 min read

A male was stop searched in the Royal estate of the village and was found in possession of a knuckle duster, he was interviewed and reported to court.

"There is no excuse for carrying weapons on our streets, if you see something suspicious or want to report something anonymously you can do via Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by completing their online form,” a spokesman said.

The offending article
