On Wednesday 6 March at 12.56am, it is reportedt a man was found unconscious in the park after being assaulted.

He suffered significant head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains at this time in a serious but stable condition.

An investigation has been launched, with CCTV enquiries of the area undertaken by officers.

The cindeit happend in the Town Fields park.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault, was in the area at the time of the assault or anyone with relevant information that could help our investigation to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Kathleen Coulter said: "This was a nasty and unprovoked attack which has left a man with a serious head injury.

"It is fortunate that a member of the public found him when they did and we are determined to find the person responsible for this brutal assault.

"A number of different leads are being explored in connection with this investigation and we would urge anyone with information to come forward.

"We understand attacks of this nature will cause concern to those living nearby or those who use the park regularly but we want you to be assured that we have increased our patrols in and around the Town Fields area.

"We would urge people to remain vigilant when walking through the park and if you spot our officers out on patrol and have any queries you wish to raise, please go over and talk to them.

"They are there to help and to keep you safe."

If you want to pass on information in relation to this incident call 101, quoting incident number 41 of Wednesday 6 March 2024.

You can also get in touch via the online live chat or online portal, which can be accessed here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.