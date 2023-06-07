Man due to face court over cable theft burglary at Doncaster fishing lake

Robert Sword, 36, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 27 June.

The charges relate an incident at Tyrham Hall Fisheries, Bawtry Road on 29 May at around 2pm, following reports that someone had gained entry and stolen copper cabling.

Officers quickly arrested Sword, who has been remanded until his court appearance.