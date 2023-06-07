News you can trust since 1925
Man due to face court over cable theft burglary at Doncaster fishing lake

A man is due to appear in court charged with burglary after the theft of copper cabling from a Doncaster fishing lake.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 09:38 BST

Robert Sword, 36, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 27 June.

The charges relate an incident at Tyrham Hall Fisheries, Bawtry Road on 29 May at around 2pm, following reports that someone had gained entry and stolen copper cabling.

Officers quickly arrested Sword, who has been remanded until his court appearance.

Police arrested the man after a reported break in at the Doncaster fishery.Police arrested the man after a reported break in at the Doncaster fishery.
