Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes

Man due in court after woman kidnapped and threatened with a blade in Doncaster

A suspect is due in court after a woman was reportedly kidnapped and threatened with a weapon.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th Jun 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 14:28 BST

Police were alerted to reports of a domestic incident and a woman being assaulted, kidnapped, and threatened in Harworth, shortly after 7am on Thursday (8 June).

Making sure the victim was safe, the team then carried out a thorough investigation quickly and arrested a man shortly after.

Matthew Beardsley, aged 42, of Roundhouse Crescent, Worksop, has since been charged with assault, kidnap, possession of a bladed article in public, and stalking.

Beardsley has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before magistrates in Nottingham on Friday 9 June.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Moore, who’s leading the investigation for Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the support of the victim and the quick work by the team, response and neighbourhood policing officers we were able to locate a suspect and place them before the courts in a matter of hours following a thorough investigation.

“Tackling violent behaviour and acting on any reports of domestic violence remains a key priority for us, so I want to reiterate to anyone who feels vulnerable, unsafe, or is being harmed as a result of a relationship that we will always listen to you and fully investigate.”

