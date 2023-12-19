News you can trust since 1925
Man convicted for hunting wildlife with dogs and trespassing on Doncaster railway

It has proved to be an expensive Christmas for one man who was convicted of poaching under the Game Act 1831 after being found by the British Transport Police hunting wildlife with dogs and trespassing on the railway in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Dec 2023, 16:08 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 16:08 GMT
@BTPSouthYorks reported on X rural crime officers summonsed him to appear before magistrates where he was fined approximately £500 for the offences.