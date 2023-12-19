Man convicted for hunting wildlife with dogs and trespassing on Doncaster railway
It has proved to be an expensive Christmas for one man who was convicted of poaching under the Game Act 1831 after being found by the British Transport Police hunting wildlife with dogs and trespassing on the railway in Doncaster.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
@BTPSouthYorks reported on X rural crime officers summonsed him to appear before magistrates where he was fined approximately £500 for the offences.