Man charged with rape and sexual offences against children

A 44-year-old man will appear before court charged with rape and sexual offences against children.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:23 BST

Darren Thomas, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of rape of a girl aged 13-15, assault of a female aged 13 and over by penetration, causing or inciting a girl aged 13-15 to engage in sexual activity (penetration), causing or inciting a girl aged 13-15 to engage in sexual activity (no penetration) and five counts of sexual assault on a female.

All charges relate to alleged offences between 2010 and 2021 involving children and vulnerable young people aged between 11 and 17.

Thomas has been remanded in police custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (8 August).