Man charged with burglaries and fraud appears at Doncaster Magistrates' Court
A 33-year-old man has appeared in court charged with two counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.
Paul Squires, of no fixed abode, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates Court on Saturday (15 June).
The charges relate to two burglaries and an attempted burglary in the city centre earlier this year.
Squires was remanded into custody until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on 9 August.
