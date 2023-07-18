News you can trust since 1925
Man charged with burglaries and fraud appears at Doncaster Magistrates' Court

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court charged with two counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Jul 2023, 09:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 09:12 BST

Paul Squires, of no fixed abode, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates Court on Saturday (15 June).

The charges relate to two burglaries and an attempted burglary in the city centre earlier this year.

Squires was remanded into custody until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on 9 August.

The man appeared in court on SaturdayThe man appeared in court on Saturday
If you witness a crime call 101 or 999 in an emergency.