Man charged over robbery at Doncaster area food and wine store
A man has been charged following a robbery at a Doncaster area food and wine store.
Friday, 4th October 2019, 16:18 pm
Police were called to the Khela Food and Wine Store on Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe on Monday following reports of a robbery, where it is believed a quantity of cigarettes and cash was taken.
Andrew Case, of no fixed abode, has been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.
Following an appearance at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, he has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 30 October.