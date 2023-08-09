It is reported that four men approached the victim, a man in his 50s, and pushed him to the ground and kicked him, before attaching his trailer to a black 4x4 and driving away with it. There was a lawnmower on the back of the trailer which was also taken.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.

An eyewitness told the Free Press: “A man assaulted in Bentley Doncaster by four masked men who stole his van and he was dragged along trying to save his work van.”