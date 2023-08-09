Man assaulted by four masked men in broad daylight before being dragged along as they stole his work trailer in Doncaster
It is reported that four men approached the victim, a man in his 50s, and pushed him to the ground and kicked him, before attaching his trailer to a black 4x4 and driving away with it. There was a lawnmower on the back of the trailer which was also taken.
The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.
An eyewitness told the Free Press: “A man assaulted in Bentley Doncaster by four masked men who stole his van and he was dragged along trying to save his work van.”
Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information. Get in touch via the new online live chat, ther online portal at www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 381 of 8 August when you get in touch.