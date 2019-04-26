A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms with intent as part of a crime blitz in Doncaster.

A 26-year-old Doncaster man was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, assault and criminal damage to a dwelling during a police operation in Mexborough on Wednesday.

He has since been released under investigation.

As part of the same operation, a 23-year-old woman from a different address in Mexborough was reported for alleged possession of cannabis.

She was also issued with a ‘closure warning notice’, which bans access to her home for a set period of time.

South Yorkshire Police said Wednesday’s activity forms part of a drive to ‘disrupt organised crime’.

Detective Inspector Steve Smith, who is in charge of the Fortify Team, which is tasked with blitzing crime in communities, said: “There has been an increased police presence in Mexborough over the last few days and this is set to continue indefinitely as we work tirelessly to identify, find and arrest those who are involved in organised crime.

“We have listened to the Mexborough community who have told us that the level of criminal activity in the area is not acceptable.

“We are taking a zero tolerance approach to those whose actions only serve to intimidate and cause misery for local people who just want to get on with their lives.

“If you have information that will help us target the people who taking part in organised crime, I urge you to get in touch. This is a team effort that we need you to be a part of to make Mexborough a better place to be. ”

Over recent months a number of gang members with links to Mexborough have been jailed’ in the fight against organised crime.

The Pitsmoor Shotta Boys gang, which originated in Sheffield, took a hold in Mexborough after several members were re-housed there.

The gang became embroiled in drug dealing and anti-social behaviour and left some residents living in fear.

Earlier this year it was revealed that three quarters of known gang members were either in jail or are currently going through the criminal justice system as police concentrate on dismantling the group.

Over 100 homes have been raided in the area and a number of guns and drugs have been found.