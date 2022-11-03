News you can trust since 1925
Man arrested on offensive weapon charge following Doncaster police raid

A man has been arrested and charged with possessing an offensive weapon after police raided an address in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 12:06pm

Officers from South Yorkshire Police carried out the raid after a warrant was put out.

A spokesman said: “A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon after a warrant was executed in Doncaster last Thursday (27 October).

“Sarfraz Mushtaka, 48, of St George Court has been released on police bail, and will appear before Doncaster Magistrates court at a later date.”

