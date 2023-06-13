Man arrested on gun and weapon charges after police called to Doncaster street
A man has been arrested on gun charges after police were called to an incident in a Doncaster street.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST
Officers were called to dispute between occupants of two properties on Windsor Road, Town Moor at 6.30pm on Saturday.
A SYP spokesman said: “Officers attended and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has since been bailed.
“Officers are continuing with enquiries.”