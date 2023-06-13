News you can trust since 1925
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Man arrested on gun and weapon charges after police called to Doncaster street

A man has been arrested on gun charges after police were called to an incident in a Doncaster street.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST

Officers were called to dispute between occupants of two properties on Windsor Road, Town Moor at 6.30pm on Saturday.

A SYP spokesman said: “Officers attended and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has since been bailed.

“Officers are continuing with enquiries.”

Police were called following an incident in Windsor Road on Saturday night.
Police were called following an incident in Windsor Road on Saturday night.