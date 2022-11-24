Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YH ROCU), together with South Yorkshire Police, and working in partnership with Sky, executed warrants in the Doncaster and Barnsley areas on Tuesday morning, November 22.

A 43-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences, conspiracy to defraud, as well as offences under the Copyrights, Designs and Patents Act and Serious Offences Act.

A man has been arrested following an investigation

He has been released pending further enquiries.

Head of the YH ROCU Regional Economic Crime Unit, Ramona Senior, said: “Providing the means to watch premium television content without a subscription is illegal.

"By taking action in this way we hope to make a significant impact on this kind of criminal activity.”

“This is an excellent example of our officers working with private partners to enforce the law.”

