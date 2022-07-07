Officers attended at the house on Finkle Street in the Bentley area of Doncaster at around 11.20am yesterday morning (6 July) and arrested a man who was wanted for a breach of the order.
The man, aged 31, from Doncaster, remains in police custody and will appear in court today (7 July).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing.”
A Sexual Prevention Order is an order imposed by a Magistrates or Crown Court on an individual who it is considered to pose a risk of sexual harm to either the general public or a certain group of people or individual person.
Anyone wanting to report crime or anti-social behaviour can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively, contact independent charity Crime Stoppers at its UK call centre on 0800 555 111.