Man arrested as police find cannabis factory after being called to Doncaster burglary
A man has been arrested after police found a cannabis factory while probing a reported burglary at a Doncaster property.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST
Officers were called to the Rands Lane area in Armthorpe at around 9.45pm last night following reports of a burglary.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Upon arrival, police discovered a property containing a number of suspected cannabis plants.
“A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis and is currently in police custody.”